Collins, Pamela

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Collins (Wood), Pamela Sue

Collins, Pamela Sue (Wood), age 58 of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023. She was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School. Pam enjoyed cooking, watching T.V. and being around her animals. She is survived by her children: Jon Collins, Jacqueline (Dan) Behr, grandson: Nicholas, mother: Carolyn (Lewis) Wood, special friend: Warren Seer, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Anthony "Tony" Collins, father: Edward Wood and brother: Rodney Wood. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Entombment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice. To view the service for Pam and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

