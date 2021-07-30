COLLINS, Newell

COLLINS, Jr.,



Newell Raymond



Newell Raymond Collins Jr., age 83 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Newell was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on April 10, 1938, to Newell R. Collins Sr. and Argolda Ellis Collins. He



attended Hamilton City Schools. Raymond also worked at Ford Motor Company, and enjoyed western movies,



garage sales, boating, camping, fishing at Brookville Lake, and his dog Jack.



On January 19, 1957, he married Evelyn Williams, and she preceded him in death, along with his daughter, Debra Sharkey.



Newell is survived by his son, David Collins and Dianne Collins of Hamilton; his brothers, Robert, Jerry, and Kenneth Collins; his granddaughters, grandsons , many nieces, nephews, special friends, family and neighbors.



He will be sadly missed with many memories. Cremation was held, and services will be held at a later date.



