COLLINS, Gloria J.



72, of Springfield, lost her battle with MS on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Springfield



Regional Medical Center. She was born March 18, 1950,



in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Glen and Miriam



(Stevens) Thompson. Gloria loved spending time with her family and friends and attending car shows with her



husband. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jerrold B. "Jerry" Collins; three children, Shari (Scott) Spahr, Amy (Tony) Eckert and Joseph (Jennie) Collins; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sandy Eichhorn and Debbie (Robin) Spears; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m. in Myers Funeral Home, Markle, Indiana. Burial will follow at Mt. Etna Cemetery, Mt. Etna,



Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

