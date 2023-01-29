COLLINS, Elhanon "El"



Elhanon Collins "El" was born on April 3, 1935, near Hazard, Kentucky. He passed on January 22, 2023. He was the son of Galley and Olive Collins of Hazard, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Mary S. Collins (Caldwell) of Lancaster, Ohio, daughter Phyllis J. McCrory (Tony), son Alan E. Collins (Tammy), daughter Carolyn C. Collins; grandchildren Kelsey Wolfenbarger (Matt Sonick), Emily Samano (Ashor), Alex McCrory, Evan Lyons, Molly McCrory, Jack McCrory, Mary Lyons, Connor Lyons, and great-granddaughter Vivienne Samano; his sister Betty Jo Holliday and nephews Douglas Holliday and Douglas Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Douglas Collins and James Collins.



El served in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and played on the golf team from 1957 to 1961. El became a PGA of America member (Life Member) in 1964 and was the head golf professional at Reid Memorial Golf Course in Springfield, Ohio, from 1964 to 1999. He returned as an assistant golf professional from 2017 to 2023. El was the President of the Southern Ohio Section of the PGA from 1978 to 1979, Southern Ohio PGA Golf Professional of the Year in 1982, received the Southern Ohio PGA Professional Development Award in 1983, and a PGA National Board member and National Junior Chairman from 1984 to 1986. He was elected to the Southern Ohio PGA Hall of Fame in 1998 and received the Southern Ohio PGA Legacy Award in 2006.



El's playing highlights include the 1967 PGA Championship at Columbine Country Club and the 1986 Senior US Open at Scioto Country Club. He won the Miami Valley Match Play five (5) times and was runner-up at least that many times. He was runner-up in the 1977 Ohio Open and won the Southern Ohio Section Championship in 1986. He finished 6th in the National Qualifier for the Senior PGA Tour in the fall of 1986 and was an exempt Senior Tour Player in 1987. He played in Senior Tour events over the next decade.



El was devoted to his family, a successful businessman, and an inventor. His contributions to the game of golf and his community are the countless people that worked with and for him. He was loyal to the Clark Shawnee Local School District and served as a school board member from 1978 to 1985. He was a member of the St. Andrew's Masonic Lodge 619. Throughout his lifetime, El was also devoted to junior golf; he created the Springfield News-Sun golf clinic in Clark County that introduced thousands of kids to the game of golf. It was always his goal to help someone get started or get to the next level, especially kids. He was still doing that every day of his life, and the impact of those interactions will be seen and felt for many years past his lifetime.



The family will receive friends at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southern Ohio PGA Junior Foundation at Southern Ohio PGA Golf Foundation, 66 S Central Ave., Fairborn, Ohio 45324.




