COLLINS, Sr., Dean



Age 77 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born on January 28, 1945, to Will and Laura Collins. In addition to his parents, Dean is preceded in death by his brothers Don and Derl Collins, sisters Darlene Nickell and Diane Baker, and his niece Heather McClintick. Dean is lovingly survived by his wife Brenda, children Michele Collins, Dean Collins, Jr., Amy (Andy) Smith, Tracie Keene, Jennifer Keene and fiancé Marc Miller, Christopher Keene, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his brothers Larry (Sherry) Collins, Danny (Rosemary) Swart, nieces, nephews and friends including dear friend Peggy Vallandingham. Dean was a proud US Army Veteran. He was a loving man and will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their gentle care with Dean. It was Dean's request that final disposition would be cremation. A celebration of Dean's life will be held in the near future. Care entrusted to Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

