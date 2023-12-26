Collins, Darrell H. "Jake"



Darrell H. "Jake" Collins age 86 of Hamilton passed away Friday December 22, 2023. He was born March 18, 1937 in New Miami to the late Henry and Louise (nee Kelly) Collins. On May 11, 1957 in Hamilton he married Barbara Huey. Jake retired as a Yardmaster from Armco Steel after 30 years. He was a true servant of the people in the communities in which he lived showing his huge heart constantly. He served as a volunteer in New Miami's Fire Department and rose to Fire Chief. He was also a Bulter County Sheriff's Deputy ultimately finishing his service as Chief of Police of St Clair Township. Being a Kentucky Colonel is another accomplishment included among the many Jake has achieved throughout his life. Jake is survived by his wife of 66 years Barb Collins; four children Beverly McNabb (Rick Law), David (Annie) Collins, Beth Collins, Becky (Chris) Grammel; eight grandchildren Jason, Justin, Lacy, Lerissa, Jillian, Derek, Nathan, CJ; thirteen great grandchildren Gracie, Hailey, Jake, Kate, Layne, Luke, Collin, Gracie, Maggie, Cathrine, Henry, Hayden, Hudson, Harper; one great great grandchild Londyn and was also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Collins, and two sisters Betty Kellum, Anita Barnes. The family would like to thank the staff of Woodlands of Hamilton and Day City Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Thursday December 28, 2023 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home Friday December 29, 2023 at 10:00am with Pastor Dan Knisley officiating; preceding the funeral will be a Masonic Service. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com