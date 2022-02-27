COLLINS, Connie S.



75, of Springfield, has transitioned from her earthly life to her spiritual life. Connie was born October 14, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter



of Tollie and Madelyne (McQuown) King. Connie was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was also an avid reader, an



astrology enthusiast, and was passionate at her job as a real estate appraiser. She leaves



behind her husband of 28 years, Donald Schneider; daughter, April Fox; stepdaughter, Mindi Golden; grandchildren, Ryan (Maria) Lewis, Veronica Fox, Elizabeth Fox, Bridgette Golden and Graham Golden; and great-grandchildren, Jillian and Karter Lewis. She will also be missed by her sister, Toby (Vince) DuCellier; her brother, Jon (Madelyn) King; and her many



nieces and nephews, David, Carly, Jenny, Julia, and Adam. She is preceded in death by her parents. She was a force of nature and she will be terribly missed. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

