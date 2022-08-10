springfield-news-sun logo
COLLINS, Clarence

Obituaries
COLLINS, Clarence Clay "The Cooker"

Quietly passed away on July 26, 2022. He was 87 years young. A graveside service will be held on Fri., Aug 12, 2022, 9:00 am at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45428, Rev. Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation Thursday, Aug 11, 2022, at the funeral home beginning at 4:00 to 8:00 pm. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

