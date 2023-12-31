Collins, Carl

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Collins, Carl W. "Bill"

Age 82, an Air Force Veteran passed away on Saturday, December 9 at Miami Valley Hospital. He leaves behind his wife (Judy) of 56 years, 2 daughters (Sarah and Shelly), 1 grandson (Huck), 2 brothers (Roger and Mike (Terri) 1 sister, Barbara (Joe) and a great many nieces and nephews. He chose to donate his body to Boonshoft Medical Center at Wright State. Therefore there will not be any services at this time. The family thanks you for your prayers at this sad time in our lives.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Buergler, Carl
2
Robison, Helen
3
Arnold, Barbara
4
Beller, Wilma
5
Bird, Jane
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top