Collins, Carl W. "Bill"



Age 82, an Air Force Veteran passed away on Saturday, December 9 at Miami Valley Hospital. He leaves behind his wife (Judy) of 56 years, 2 daughters (Sarah and Shelly), 1 grandson (Huck), 2 brothers (Roger and Mike (Terri) 1 sister, Barbara (Joe) and a great many nieces and nephews. He chose to donate his body to Boonshoft Medical Center at Wright State. Therefore there will not be any services at this time. The family thanks you for your prayers at this sad time in our lives.



