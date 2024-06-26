Collins, Alisha Ann



Collins, Alisha A. age 42, died peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2024 in Dayton. Alisha was born on June 8, 1982 to Elaine and Lonny Chambers in Dayton, OH. Alisha graduated from Brookville High School in 2001. She worked at Brookhaven Nursing Home while in high school. Then she worked at Brookville Community Preschool for many years and then later worked alongside her Dad and brothers at Buckeye Metals and More. She is survived by her devoted parents Elaine and Lonny Chambers; her loving children Carson and Cayla Collins; grandmother Virginia Filbrun; her brothers Allen (Suzanne) Chambers and Brad (Ashley Tucker); her fiance' Adam Murphy; niece and nephews Braden, Lucas, AJ and Kylie; survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends; also the father of her children Donnie Collins and his family. Alisha is preceded in death by her grandparents George and Vi Chambers, Eldin Filbrun and her aunt Patty Campbell. Alisha loved being a Mom. Her legacy will live on through her spirit and her family. She is deeply missed by all who loved her. A Visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday June 27, 2024 at Brave Church 75 June Pl. Brookville OH 45309. A Funeral Service will be held 10AM Friday June 28, 2024 at the church. Pastor Ryan Wysong to reside. Burial immediately to follow at Royal Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Pink Ribbon Good or Ohio's Hospice in Alisha's memory. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com