COLLIER, Joyce A.



71, of Springfield, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Walnut Crossing in Marysville. She was born in Springfield, on October 31, 1949, the daughter of



Joseph and Helen (Samosky) Leugers. Joyce spent her life as a teacher for 16 years at St. Mary's Elementary and later at Simon Kenton Elementary. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors



include her husband, Jeff; two children and spouses, Julie and Dipesh Rao, Greensboro, NC, and Jared and Kayla Collier, Sunbury, OH; one daughter-in-law, Katie Collier, Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren. Ella Collier, Jai, Priya and Mira Rao and Jace Collier; four siblings and spouses, James and Sheila



Leugers, Jerry and Cheree Leugers, Jeanne Leugers and John and Shelly Leugers. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jason. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday in St. Raphael



Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vitas



Hospice.

