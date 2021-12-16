springfield-news-sun logo
X

COLLIER, Earl

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COLLIER, Earl Glen

Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1930, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Earl is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Almeda; 2 sons James (Dorothy) and Ricky (Sue); 4 grandchildren James Jr. (Katelyn), Jonathan, Abigail, Matthew; 2 great-grandchildren Emma and Molly.

A Visitation will be held 3-5PM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Burial to be held at McKinney-Carter

Cemetery Duffield, Virginia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
DUFFY, Kathleen
2
McCARTY, Lawrence
3
ROACH, David
4
HEIDENREICH, William
5
CRAVER-HAMILTON, Joyce
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top