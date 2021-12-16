COLLIER, Earl Glen



Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born on June 23, 1930, in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.



Earl is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Almeda; 2 sons James (Dorothy) and Ricky (Sue); 4 grandchildren James Jr. (Katelyn), Jonathan, Abigail, Matthew; 2 great-grandchildren Emma and Molly.



A Visitation will be held 3-5PM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Burial to be held at McKinney-Carter



Cemetery Duffield, Virginia.

