Coles, Tom



Tom Coles; 62 of Urbana, Ohio passed away Sunday March 26, 2023, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by his loving family and friends after a brief, hard fought battle with leukemia. Tom was born May 11, 1960, in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Rosalind Coles and (the late) Ron Coles. Tom graduated from Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, KY in 1978.



After graduating high school, he pursued a career path of helping others through health care and Human Resources. He started his career at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, from there he to went to Gaylord Opryland Entertainment in Nashville, TN. In 1998 he was recruited by the Longaberger Company in Newark, Ohio where he was the Vice President of Human Resources until 2013. He relocated to Urbana, Ohio in 2013 to work for the Bundy Baking Solutions as the Vice President of Human Resources. Tom knew that his career would end at Bundy Baking where he not only loved his job, but he loved and respected the people he worked with and worked for.



His employment with Bundy led to Tom's civic involvement in the Champaign County Community including serving as a Chamber of Commerce Chamber board member and former President, Champaign County Visitors Bureau Committee, YMCA Board of Directors, One Ohio Recovery Foundation, One of the Founders of the Champaign County Manufactures Council, and Champaign County Safety Council. These helped fulfill Tom's love for helping and caring for others.



Tom's other interests included his love of traveling. His favorite vacation spots were warm Coastal destinations, he was especially fond of the Florida Keys. Prior to the multiple annual beach vacations, he also took yearly ski trips, having skied in many states and three different countries. The favorite part of his traveling was enjoying the company of family and close friends. He also enjoyed antiquing and the hunt for a good bargain. However, Tom's greatest passion was his love for dogs. Tom was a major contributor to local animal shelters and to numerous different Golden Retriever rescue organizations. Tom also rescued three Golden Retrievers for himself Bella, Penny, and Stella.



Tom is survived; by his mother, brother Jeff (Debbie), two nieces Faith and Paige Coles, his Aunt Patty Forrester all of whom reside in Bowling Green, Kentucky, two close cousins Gabe (Rachel) Forrester of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Jake (Rachel) Forrester of the Greater Cincinnati area, and beloved best friend Matthew Westfall of North Lewisburg, Ohio. Tom is also survived by his "Golden Girls" Tillie, Pearl, and Stella.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7pm on Monday April 3, 2023, in Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio.



A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 3, 2023, in the Funeral Home with Pastor Don Burley officiating.



In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations in memory of Tom Coles to the following shelters and organizations: Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Road Urbana, OH 43078, Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 State Route 56 Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 or the shelter/ rescue organization of your choice.



