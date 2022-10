COLEMAN, Steven Lee



November 20, 1961 ~ October 18, 2022



Steven Coleman, age 60, passed away on October 18th. He is survived by parents Robert and Carolyn Coleman and siblings Sharon (Tom) Koenig, Dale (Rebecca) Coleman, Cathy (Larry) Gill, Susan (Danny) Sizemore, Sandy (Donnie) Craig, Patty (John) Grimm, Gary (Dianna) Coleman and Becky (Mark) Puckett; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, OH, on Tuesday, October 25, from 10 to 11:30 am, followed by memorial service and burial at Darrtown Cemetery.