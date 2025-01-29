Coleman, Robert L



Robert L. Coleman, age 82, of Avon Lake and formerly of Bellevue and Dayton, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 26, 2025. He was born September 17, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Robert Coleman and Mary Ellen (nee Fitzmartin) McCoy.



Bob was raised in Dayton, Ohio and was a 1960 graduate of Chaminade Catholic High School. He spent many years in Dayton, creating the bedrock of his family and raising his older children with their mom, Mary Kay. Bob moved to Bellevue with his second wife, Pauline Coleman, where they established a rich foundation for raising their children. Bob was a hard-working man, retiring after about 20 years of service with the City of Bellevue's Street and Public Works department. Instilling this work ethic in his family was important, but more importantly Bob was an encourager to his family, helping them learn and grow on their own paths, while enjoying spending his time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Left to continue Bob's legacy of encouragement are his loving children Richard (Julie), Ron, Rob (Kelly), Anthony (Angela), and Kelsy Krise (Jeff); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings Sharon Guterman (Israel), and Bill (Debrah). He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Chris Coleman.



Memorial contributions are suggested to LIFE: A Dementia Friendly Foundation, P.O. Box 117, Oberlin, OH 44074 https://www.dflife.org/donate.html.



Family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2025 from 2:00pm until the Celebration of Life Service at 4:00pm at Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Road, Avon, OH 44011. www.buschcares.com 440-937-6175



