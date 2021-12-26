COLEMAN, Patricia



Age 75 of Dayton OH, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 18, 2021. Funeral service will be held on Wed., Dec. 29, 2021, 11:00 am at Calvary



Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave,



Dayton OH 45406, Rev Dana Boggs, Officiating, and Rev



Jeffrey N. Brown, Jr., Eulogist. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Wednesday at the church, beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS



REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

