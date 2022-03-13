Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

COLEMAN, Linda

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COLEMAN, Linda Lee

76, of Springfield, passed away on March 2, 2022, at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born October 18, 1945, to Carl D. and Martha (Smith)

Coleman. Linda enjoyed painting and had received an Art Scholarship. She loved reading books and enjoyed fishing. She had taught her many grandchildren how to fish. She will

always be remembered as a very strong lady, and no

matter what she dealt with, she did it her way. Linda had three siblings, Norma, Nancy, and Carl; three daughters, Candi Wright, Andrea Fields, and Lanna LeValley; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. "In our hearts, the torch of memory burns unflickering, bright, and true. Its light is sweet, for it is fed on love and tender thoughts of you." Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
MACK-McGARRY, Cathe
4
SCHADE, Donald
5
Arnesen, Alan
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top