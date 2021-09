COLE (Sydenstricker),



Susan



Age 62, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away August 21, 2021, at the Hospice of Blue Ash.



She was born in Hamilton, OH, the daughter of James and Helen Sydenstricker. She is survived by her sisters: Cindy Green (Joe), Kathy VanWormer (Mike), Teresa Wilder (Greg), several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother-in-law Paul and sister, Brenda McBee (Rick).