COLE, Robert Lee "Rob"



Age 39, of Franklin, passed away after battling an extended illness Thursday, April 8, 2021.



He was a very kindhearted and caring man and will be greatly missed!



11am Visitation and 12pm Service on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Lebanon, OH, with Pastor



William Burrows officiating.



Graveside Service and burial to follow, with Pastor Jeff Kilburn officiating at Springboro Cemetery.



A GoFundMe has been set up to receive donations: Robert L. Cole. Cash, check, credit/debit card, Venmo, CashApp Google Pay and ApplePay donations are being received via Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home.



Condolences and fond memories may be shared at



www.SchlientzAndMoore.com