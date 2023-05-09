Cole, George W.



George W. Cole, age 96, of Franklin, Ohio went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Lilo of 70 years of marriage on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. He was born on February 22, 1927 in West Elkton, OH to the late William T. Cole and Helen Knott. George was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather and loved by everyone that was fortunate enough to know him.



George served and drove a truck in the Army in Nuremberg, Germany during WW II. He met his wife, Lilo Herzing during his time in Germany. After his discharge from the Army, they came back home and he continued truck driving until he retired in 2001.



George is survived by three sons, George (Debra) Cole, Charles (Carolyn) Cole, Ronald Cole, and daughter Diana Spicer; eight grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Ora Parker and four sisters, Shelby Staton, Patti (Frank) Jennings, Judy (Jeff) Martin, Beverly (Robert) Morland. A visitation for George will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. with Pastor Larry Lambes officiating. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shared Harvest or the Russell McFresh Post #149 American Legion in Franklin.



