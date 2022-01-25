COLE, Gary



Age 62, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wed., Jan 19, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Wed., Jan. 26, 2022, 11:00 am at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St.,



Dayton OH 45417, Evangelist Sandra Lumpkin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com.



Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

