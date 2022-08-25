COLE, Anthony W.



"Tony"



Age 58, of Germantown, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, on March 2, 1964, the son of Myrtle J. (Owens) and Lon C. Cole. He graduated from Valley View High School ~ Class of 1982. Tony owned and operated Valley View Barber Shop and Style for the past 12 years. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Evan Cole; his granddaughter, Eliana Cole; his sister, Beverly (Jeff) Hasty; his niece Brittney Hasty and his nephew, Andrew Hasty. The family will receive friends 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, where the Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Todd Velte officiating. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net