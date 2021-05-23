Coldiron, Paula

COLDIRON (Haney),



Paula Irene



1944-2021



Paula I. Coldiron, 77, of Kettering, OH, died May 14, 2021. She was born Paula Irene



Haney on April 20, 1944, in



Dayton, OH. She had been a



patient of Heartland of Kettering Nursing Home for the last three years of her life with



her health steadily declining,



especially after the death of her husband 5 1/2 months ago. Paula was preceded in death by an infant sister, Georgiana Rose Haney, in 1948, by her



mother, Ruth Baker Haney, in 1987, by her father, Don J.S.



Haney, in 1999, and by her husband of 42 years, Rev. William T. Coldiron, in November, 2020. Paula is survived by her



cousins, Don N. Baker, of Neosho, MO, Robert D. Baker, of Ellenton, FL, and Barry A. Baker, of Erie, CO. She attended Dayton Public Schools at Belmont Elementary, graduating from Belmont High School in 1962. In 1966, she graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL, with a B.A. in Elementary Education. She earned her Master's Degree in 1967, at Ball State University in Muncie, IN. Paula taught



elementary school for several years in the Kettering Public School system, and also in an elementary in Athens, KY, near Lexington. Bill and Paula pastored Ohio Nazarene Churches in Eaton, Greenfield, Dayton, Miamisburg and Trotwood, plus Eastland Park Nazarene in Lexington, KY. At several of those churches she served as the church pianist. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel at 5471 Far Hills Ave., in



Kettering. Final interment will be at a later date in the Old



Silver Creek Cemetery in Jamestown, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Parkview Church of the



Nazarene in honor of Paula's memory.

