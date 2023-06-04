Colas, Linda



Linda M. Colas, age 73, of Miamisburg passed away on June 1, 2023. She was born on August 10, 1949 in Dayton to the late William and Alice Hilt. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her former husband, J. Luis Colas. Linda is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Toan) Vo, Leah Colas; grandchildren, Anna Vo, Kaitlin Vo, Cassie Vo, Vincent Vo, Sarah Vo, Noah Colas, Shiloh Shockey; siblings, Norbert (Kathy) Hilt, Judy Flohre, Marietta Hilt, Carolyn Janning; as well as many other family and friends. Linda was a teacher for more than 40 years. The majority of her career was spent at Chaminade Julienne High School where she taught Latin and Spanish. She enjoyed helping her students and various missions. Linda was loved by her family and will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda's memory to Crossroads Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Henry Catholic Church located at 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton 45449. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

