COLAIZZI, R. Anthony

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">COLAIZZI, III, R. Anthony "Tony"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 50, of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully after a short illness Monday, May 10, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 17, at Church of the <br/><br/>Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Dayton, OH 45459. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial in St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.routsong.com</u></font></p><br/>