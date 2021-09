COKER, Michael Gene



Heaven gained an angel last Sunday, September 19th.



Michael Gene Coker has head home to be with his mother



Doris, father Bill, sister Sharon, and brother Randy. He was



survived by his wife Nola,



children Heather Ann, Michael Gene and Brandy Jean.



Michael left behind his legacy of grandchildren and great-grandchild, including Cara. He will be missed but never



forgotten.