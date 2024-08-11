Cohn, Karyl



Karyl Cohn (née Stein), aged 95, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona. Born in 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, Karyl's life was a testament to her passion for music and her enduring love for her family.



Her personal life was filled with joy from her extensive family and friends. Karyl is survived by her son, Roger Cohn(Aileen)her daughters Kathy;Betsy Cohn White(John)and Brother Bob Stein(Helen)Also many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister in law and friends that loved her dearly. Karyl was preceded in death by her wonderful husband Eddie, parents, Louise and Jacob Stein and brother Fred Stein(Sharon)



Karyl's life was a beautiful blend of music, family, and community.



For Condolences and more tributes to Karyl please visit Legacy.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com