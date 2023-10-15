Cohn, Janis

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Cohn, Janis Y.

COHN, Janis Y., age 87, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Janis was a medical secretary and during her career worked for several physicians in the Dayton area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Jean Larkins; son, Wesley Helfinstine; daughter, Linda Helfinstine; sister, Josephine and her brother, Craig. Janis is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Daniel A. Cohn; daughter & son-in-law, Carla & Kenneth Ludwig of Punta Gorda, FL; son & daughter-in-law, Barry & Vicki Cohn of Dayton; 4 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contribution may be made to charity of your choice in Janis's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Harrison, Glenna
2
Davis, Connie
3
Ellison, Deborah
4
Faber, Michael
5
Mayrer, Tony
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top