COHEN, Eunice Katherine "Kay"



Of Beavercreek, passed away April 29, 2021. Age is just a number and mine is unlisted. Born in Penrod, KY. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Norman Cohen, parents John and Bessie Day, three brothers, Murray, Corbett and Paul Day, one sister, Alma Day Morrison, and one brother-in-law David Cohen. Survived by her 7 nieces and 1 nephew and their many progeny and a niece-in-law Marla Cohen. Kay graduated from Parker Co-Op High School and attended Miami Jacobs business college. Kay was employed by E.F. McDonald where she worked for 40 years. She belonged to and volunteered at the Beavercreek Women's League, Beavercreek Historical



Society, and the Beavercreek Senior Center. She did some



volunteer work at the Family Violence Center in Xenia, Ohio. Kay was inducted into the Greene County Women's Hall of Fame in 2003. Family will receive friends from 10-11 AM,



Friday, May 7, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd.



Funeral services will be held, 11 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at a later date. Rev.



David Tackett will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to the National Jewish Pulmonary Research Fund, 1800 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206 or to Temple Israel in Kay's memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Social distancing and facemasks are required for the services.

