COGAN, John

Age 93 of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He is preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn Cogan, parents Elmer and Marguerite Cogan, sisters Katie Kolter (Wade), Dorothy Cogan, and Pat Veit (Thomas), daughter Mary Cogan, daughter-in-law Lesley Cogan, sisters-in-law Dorothy Koester and Kay Koester, nieces, Judy Wical and Ginny Zahora, nephew, Tom Kolter and stepdaughter, Lisa Baker. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Cogan of Kettering Ohio, brother Bob Cogan (Aggie) of Berea, Ohio, children Theresa (Mick) Sugrue of Centerville, Ohio, Maureen Speros of Walnut Creek, California, John Cogan of Columbus, Ohio, Ray Cogan of Frederick, Maryland, and grandchildren Patrick Cogan, Sean Cogan, Daniel Cogan, Shannon Connolly (Matthew), Michael Sugrue (Katy), Claire Sugrue, Tim Sugrue, John Speros, Jamie Speros, Rachel Speros, Sarah Speros, great-grandson Collin Sugrue, many nieces and nephews and step son Don (Laquita) Lieurance, and step-grandchildren Brandon Lieurance, Kaleigh LaJeunessa, and Cyndi Evans. John grew up on a farm in Glynwood, OH. John received an Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Dayton where he met many lifelong friends. He married Marilyn in 1959 and lived in Cincinnati for a year before starting a family and moving to the Dayton area. He earned his MBA from Xavier University but remained true to his Flyers and has supported them for many years. John was a wonderful father, a coach for all of his children, and loved by all who knew him. He retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1992. After Marilyn passed, he married Dorothy Lieurance in 1998. He was known for his quiet and kind ways. He was a devoted, strong, hard-working, faithful man who loved his grandchildren. He was ever optimistic and never saw a gray cloud that he didn't think would turn into a sunny day. He was blessed with the ability to always see the good in everyone he met. He loved the Reds, Bengals, and Buckeyes. In his later years, he enjoyed a special kinship with his poker friends. He will be missed by all but all are very grateful for the years he gave them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459. Fr. Brian Phelps celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 19. John will be inurned at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Thank you to everyone at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton who cared so well for John. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Ohio's Hospice.



