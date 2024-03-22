Coffman, Sharyn



Sharyn M. Coffman age 77, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. She was born on December 24, 1946, to the late Raymond and Nellie (nee Eads) Oglesby. Sharyn spent her time camping, fishing, and her needle work crocheting. She was fantastic cook, she always cooked from scratch. Sharyn was a devoted wife to her late husband, Stan. Her and Stan spent 58 years in marriage together. Sharyn is survived by her sons, Scott Raymond (Alicia Bradford) Coffman and Brian Lee (Marie) Coffman; grandchildren, Paris (Ryan) McGaha, McKenzie (Lauren) Bradford, and Faith Coffman; her great-great grandchildren, Oliver McGaha, Ivy McGaha, and Jackson Bradford. She is also survived by her siblings, Philip Oglesby, Peggy (Tom) Lange, and Lisa (Scotty) Rowe. Sharyn was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nellie Oglesby and her husband, Stanley Coffman. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way, Fairfield at Rt.4. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Everett Back officiating. Burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



