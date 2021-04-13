COFFEY, Beulah



Age 88, of Franklin, OH, passed away, Saturday, April 10, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Big Hill ~ Madison County, KY, on December 10, 1932, to the late Martha (Cates) and Perry Taylor. She was a former member of the Missionary Baptist Temple in Franklin. In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James M. "Mose" Coffey (2015); a daughter Betty Holt; and 2, brothers, Bert and Bennie Taylor. Beulah is survived by her children, Gordon Coffey, and Judy (Ed) Cochran; her grandchildren, Jamie (Shelly), Nick (Tammy), Casey (Todd), Misty (Phil), Monica (Sebastian) and Dustin (Haley); her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Peyton, Marisa, Kara, Carson, Blake, Addysen, Quentin and Paige; her sister, Bonnie (Paul) Ratliff; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the



Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Mr. Steve Alexander officiating. Burial will be at Butler County



Memorial Park, Trenton. A Special Thank You to Barb, Tammy and Diane for their Loving Care. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net