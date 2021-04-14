COE, Christine R.



90, of New Carlisle, passed away on April 12, 2021, in Vancrest of New Carlisle.



Christine was born on October 6, 1930, in Mulberry Gap, TN, to Claude and Myrtle (Jones) Ball. She was a member of New Carlisle First Baptist Church. Christine was a hard worker who took pride in her home. She was a good mother who loved her children and grandchildren. Survivors include five children, Vivian Matthews, Wayne (Joyce) Taylor, Ed Taylor, Janet Adams and Tim Taylor; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; five siblings, Elmo (Idella) Ball, Duard Ball, Charlene Hobbs,



Kenneth (Eva) Ball, Jewel (Tom) Kniess and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Taylor; her second



husband, Riley Coe; her son, Mike Taylor; siblings, Charles Ball and Vera Ball. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on



Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will take place one-hour prior, starting at 1:00pm. Interment will be held in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

