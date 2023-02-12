COCHRAN, Tammy Lee



Tammy Lee Cochran 63, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Tammy was born July 24, 1959, in Marshall, VA, to the late Francis and Peggy (nee Mills) Reid. Also preceding her in death is her sister Gail McCormick. Tammy leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 40 years Dennis Cochran, son Kyle Cochran and his wife Shirley Dong, daughter Kate Cochran and her partner Adam Burkholder, granddog Cooper. Also surviving are her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Doug and Bonita Cochran, Gary and Mary Cochran, Mark and Bonnie Cochran, numerous nieces and nephews. Tammy was a stay at home Mom who was involved with kids activities at school. She was awarded the 2003 Outstanding Volunteer for Beavercreek Schools. She was also a Girl Scout Leader for 12 years. Tammy was a member of Aley United Methodist Church for over 30 years and worked in the church office for more than 15 years. Tammy perfected her crust recipe for pie baking and loved stampin with her friends Lynn, Maureen, Patty and Sherri. Private services will be held at the convenience of Tammy's family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tammy may be made to the Dayton Food Bank, www.thefoodbankdayton.org. To leave a message or share a special memory of Tammy with her family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

