COBLE, William "Bill"



Age 70, of Liberty Township, OH, passed away Jan. 11, 2022. Graveside Memorial will be held privately for immediate



family at RoseHill Cemetery In Hamilton, OH. Celebration of Life to be announced. Bill is survived by his 4 sons Shannon (Stephanie) Coble, Chad (Vanessa) Coble, Jeremiah (Kelly)



Coble, Josh McIntosh, and 3 grandsons Brayden, Dylan and Hunter Coble, also survived by sister Sue (Ron) Liening.



Peace and Love