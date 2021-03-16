COBB, Sarah Wilma



Sarah Wilma Cobb, age 99, known as "Wilma" of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Wilma was born on December 29, 1921, she was the youngest daughter of the late John A. Tuttle and Rosa (Asher) Tuttle of Blackwater, Kentucky. She was educated in the Blackwater School System. On March 23, 1936, she married General Floyd Cobb, and they were happily married for 59 years until General passed away in December of 1995.



In 1950 Wilma and her family moved to Hamilton, Ohio, where General was employed by General Motors and Fisher Body Plant for 30 years retiring in 1980. Wilma worked several years for Howard Weber Realty before opening Classic Coiffures Beauty Shop in Fairfield, OH. In 1980 Wilma and her husband decided to move to the Clearwater, Florida, area where they lived for 15 years until General passed away. In 2005 Wilma moved to Lawrenceburg, IN, to be closer to family.



Wilma's favorite hobbies were: cooking, sewing, traveling, music, and basketball. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan and loved the Kentucky Wildcats. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing most Holiday meals for her family and friends. Her delicious fried chicken, chocolate and apple pies were the best in town.



Wilma is survived by her two children, Carmalene (Vernon) Glover and William (Virgie) Cobb; her granddaughter, Tonia Leanne (Josh) Sanders; four great-grandchildren, Danielle, Lindsay, Tyler and Logan Sheehan; four great-great-grandchildren, Ellie, Easton, Jaxson, and Lane; many devoted nieces, nephews and friends; and also her special longtime friend Bernice Franks. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, General Floyd Cobb; her son-in-law Vernon



Glover; her grandson Stephen Dale Cobb; and her siblings, Claudia (Walter) Cobb, Ester (Evan) Shepard, General Floyd Cobb, Jarvey (Mary Elizabeth) Tuttle, John C. (Pansy) Tuttle, and Patsy (Nick) Moore.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March, 18, 2021, at 1:00PM, with Dr. Daniel Clemens, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 12:00noon until time of service at 1:00PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45013 and or Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040. Wilma was a member of First Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank all the staff and nurses at Fort Hamilton Hospital, Berkeley and Westover Rehab, and Queen City Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.


