Coates, Douglas Farrel



COATES, Douglas Farrel, born August 31, 1937 in Flint, Michigan, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 20, 2023 in Granville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Coates and Beatrice Coates (Buck). He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharon E. Coates (Mennear); son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Kathryn Coates of San Diego, CA; son, Michael Coates and Sheri White of Newark, OH; three grandchildren, Kelley Coates, Erin Mann, and Ryan Coates; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Mildred Coates of Lapeer, MI; and brother-in-law, John Mennear of Cary, NC. Douglas grew up in Flint, Michigan and was a graduate of the University of Michigan. He resided and raised his family in Beavercreek, OH where he served on the zoning board while employed at Wright Patterson AFB, the AVCO Corp. and Textron. He became a resident of Naples, FL upon his retirement in 1999.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Friends may call one hour prior to the memorial service, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.



