COALSON, Richard C.



Richard C. Coalson, MD, passed away on February 6, 2022. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Southwestern Oklahoma University School of Pharmacy and graduated with honors from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. Dr. Coalson completed his three- year residency in Family Medicine at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Dayton, OH. He completed the National Boards in Family Medicine and ranked in the top 3% in the country. Dr. Coalson practiced Family Medicine and Obstetrics for two years before obtaining his board certification in Emergency Medicine. For the next twenty-five years, he was an Emergency Physician at both St. Elizabeth (Franciscan Medical Center) and Community Hospital in Springfield. During this time, he was an Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Wright State University School of Medicine. Dr. Coalson was also the Principal Clinical Research Investigator at both Future Health Care and New Century



Research Center. Born in Hobart, Oklahoma, on June 15, 1947, he was preceded in death by his brother Raymond, and



parents Paul and Janet. Dr. Coalson is survived by his brother Jimmy, 3 sons: Brack, Cam, and Seth, daughters-in-law



Heather and Mary, grandchildren Aidan, Gavin, Cate, Ellis, and Isla. A 'Celebration of Life' for Dr. Coalson will take place on April 9, 2022 (Noon-2:30 pm), at Cox Arboretum, 6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations to https://semperfifund.org and other veteran charities would be appreciated.

