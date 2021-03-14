CLOUSE, Jeffrey B. "Jeff"



63, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. He was born June 14, 1957, the son of Ralph and Lee (Smock) Clouse. He was a 1975 graduate of Catholic



Central High School. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He played on many baseball, softball and soccer teams and was a serious bowler and golfer. When he wasn't playing, he was watching. He was at every game and event giving encouragement to his nieces and nephews. Ultimately, his favorite role was being Uncle Jeff and they thought he gave the best bear hugs and snuggles. He worked for years at Advanced Technology Products but was best known for his many years at Meeks Sporting Goods. Survivors include his five siblings and spouses, Randy Clouse, Debbie and Carl Bumgarner, Therese Talley, Chris and Steve Paul and Pat Clouse; two sisters-in-law, Linda and Pam Clouse; 14 nieces and nephews, Lori, Lisa, Dave, Scott, Carie, Brett, Bryan, Shane, Kelly, Joe, Bridgette, Adam, Ashley and Taylor; 10 great-nieces and nephews, Morgan, Makenna, Sophie, Dash, Grace, Grayson, Stella, Vaughn, Keegan and Vaida. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rick and Gerry Clouse. Private family services will be held. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

