Clos, Jerry Wayne
Rev. Jerry Wayne Clos, 73, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday in the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana. Friends may visit with the family from 11-12. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505