Clingman, James A. "Jim"



James "Jim" A. Clingman, 67, of Springfield, passed away November 21, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born November 22, 1955 in Springfield, son of the late Robert S. and Elsie Margaret (Vogel) Clingman. Jim had been employed at TAC Industries and Clark State Cafeteria. Survivors include brother, Randolph (Louise) Clingman; sister, Alicia (William) Cooke; and nieces and nephews, Holly, Jeremy, Ian, Dustin, Sashoon, and Myranda. Jim was a very loving person who was loved by many in return. He will be missed. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Friday, December 1 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Edmonds officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com