Clifton, Andrea Corinne



Andrea Corinne Clifton, 47, was born in Community Hospital, Springfield, Ohio on March 8, 1977 and left her earthly home for heaven on April 29, 2024. She was the youngest child of Gene A and Carolyn (Lytle) Clifton. Corinne attended Snowhill Elementary, Roosevelt Middle School, North High School, and Wittenberg University before graduating with a BA in finance from Indiana University. She was an avid tennis player, runner, and skier from very young. She also enjoyed singing, playing the violin in the Springfield Youth Symphony, and playing the piano throughout middle school and high school. While at Indiana University, she spent a semester in Maastricht, Netherlands where she developed her love for travel. She began her finance career at PIMCO, in southern California, and then moved to San Francisco to work for Wells Fargo Bank. After three years in California she returned to the midwest to Chicago to work as a financial analyst for JP Morgan and then on to Harris Associates after a 2 year hiatus in London. In 2011 she fulfilled her dream of owning her own business by launching a pilates studio called Reform Chicago. She skied the mountains of Switzerland, Japan, Canada, Dubai, Patagonia as well as many US ski resorts. She also traveled to Bali Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, and many other countries. Corinne was a student of Anne Lamott's writings which allowed her space to question the mysteries of life. Devastatingly, her beautifully unique life was cut short when she was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Degeneration in 2019. We wish to thank her extraordinary caregivers Linda Detrick and Susan Herman for their dedicated support and love shown Corinne. The gratitude we have for the marvelous staff at Ohio Valley Hospice is beyond words. Corinne is preceded in death by her brother Bill Haase. She is survived by her parents, sister Heather (Steve) Hester, brother Craig (Ann) Clifton and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 10:00 am EST on Monday, May 6, 2024 at the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. A service of remembrance will begin at 12:00 pm EST with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 11:30 pm EST at www.grace-nalc.org. Entombment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. Corinne played a vital role as a participant in the ALLFTD Study, generously donating her brain to help with the understanding of FTD and to help develop treatments to slow down and find a cure for this disease. Donations can be made in her honor to the National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center, Case Western Reserve University, 2085 Adelbert Road, Room 419, Cleveland, OH 44106-4907. Please make checks out to NPDPSC and note that the donation is in honor of Andrea Clifton, attn: Dr Brian Appleby on the envelope; or an electronic donation can be sent to: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/13311/donations/new. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com