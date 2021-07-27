CLICK, Wonanka



Wonanka Click, age 79, of Carlisle, OH, passed away, Friday, July 23, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital with loving family by her side. She was born in Tennessee on November 14, 1941, to the late Hazel (Heath) and John Dixon. She was a devoted member of the Jehovah's Witness. Wonanka enjoyed everything outdoors: hunting, fishing, camping, golf, and racquetball. She and her husband Don co-owned Rooftek Roofing Supplies for 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was



preceded in death by her son, Donald F. "Frank" Click, II. Wonanka is survived by her husband of 59 years, Donald F. Click, I; her daughter, Teresa (Phil) Wilcher; 5 grandchildren, Matthew (Anna) Wilcher, Michael (Emily) Wilcher, Brad Wilcher, Cathy (Steve) Camarata, and Daniel Wilcher; 3 great-grandchildren, Isaac, Zoey and Henry; her sister, Reba Brown; 2 brothers-in-law, Charles (Sue) Click, Jerry (Ginger) Click; and a nephew, Mike Moore. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Reuben Crane, officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

