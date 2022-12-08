CLICK, Rose Marie



94, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born July 31, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Rose Mary (Aiple) Burkhardt. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She is survived by two sons, Stephen and Claudia Click, John and Patricia Click; two daughters, Susan and Tim Kuhn, Katherine and Tim Chesteine; seventeen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Click; sons, James Michael Click, Edward and Elizabeth Click; brothers, Paul Burkhardt and Johnny Burkhardt; brother-in-law, Jerry Click; grandson, Jamie Vickers. Visitation will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, from 5-7pm at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



