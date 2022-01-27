Hamburger icon
CLICK, Judy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLICK (Harlow), Judy Ann

79, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1942, in Hazard County, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral

services begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, in the funeral home with Pastor Warren Banks officiating. To leave condolences and view her memorial video, visit


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

