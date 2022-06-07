CLEVENGER-ANDERSON, Mary

CLEVENGER-ANDERSON (Schwindle), Mary



Mary (Schwindle) Clevenger-Anderson, 52, of Centerville Ohio, passed away on June 4th, 2022, at 10:02 am, from complications of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.



She is survived by her loving parents, Ann (Bob) Antrim and Jim (Linda) Schwindle, husband Tim Anderson, daughters Katelyn (Nathan) Sowards, Kristen (Jared) Clevenger, Stepson Jason (Shannon) Anderson, stepdaughter Sarah (Chalo) Mendez, brother Michael (Dawn) Schwindle, grandchildren Jack, Kelly, Patrick, Abram, Nora, Jeremy, and numerous nieces, nephews, and very dear friends.



Mary spent most of her career at Reynolds and Reynolds and the end of her career at Woolpert, in various management positions at both places. Throughout her career, she always said she was blessed to be a part of an amazing team with great leadership.



Mary loved running, hiking, crafts, creative writing, adventures with loved ones, playing with the grandkids, spicy hot food, hot summer days, craft beer and wine, work (yes, she loved her job!) but most importantly just being with friends and family. But, her greatest privilege, accomplishment and joy in life was being a mom to her two beautiful daughters.



As ALS chiseled away at her body, her heart and soul fought hard to remain in tact. Her husband said it best, "As the hearts of her loved ones broke around her, for her, she gently picked up those pieces, poured them back into her heart so that she could give back to us."



Mary and her family would like to thank her former colleagues at Reynolds and Reynolds for their kindness, Woolpert for their support and generosity, The ALS association for their life-changing mission and Whitney Taverna for her endless support, Team Gleason for improving Mary's quality of life, Mary's caregivers for their gentle love, Hospice for their



comfort, and the unwavering love and support of her family, friends and neighbors.



A celebration of life will be on Saturday, June 11th from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home on Bigger Rd in



Kettering.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS association or the boys and girls club of Dayton.

