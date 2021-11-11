CLEMONS, Mervin

CLEMONS, Jr., Mervin E. "Gene"



Age 82, of Middletown (Madison Township), Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 13, 1939, in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1958, and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed in Technical Repair at AK Steel for 43 years retiring in 2002. Gene was an avid fisherman, enjoyed cooking, and especially loved spending time with his family. Preceding him in death were his



father, Mervin E. Clemons; his mother, Rose Lee (Gibson)



Hegedus; and one brother, Richard Gilbert. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patty Clemons; two daughters, Susan (Dave) Smith and Chrissy (Barry) Vires; eight grandchildren: Jared Frechette, Savannah Smith, Tristan (Kelsey) Duff, Skyler (Caitlyn) Vires, Leslie (Tyler) Brusseau, Jillian Frechette,



Cameron Duff, and Andrew Smith; one great-granddaughter, Harlynn Duff; two brothers, Sidney (Andrea) Gilbert and Adam (Mary) Robinson; two sisters, Beverly (Steve) Gengler and Danitta (Michael) Kuntzelman; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering for family and friends on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of



Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at this website, www.herr-riggs.com.

