Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

CLEMONS, Bonnie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLEMONS, Bonnie G.

Age 58, of Dayton, passed away January 5, 2022. She was born October 9, 1963, in Dayton to the late James and

Mildred (Thomas) Clemons. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Lawson.

She is survived by her five children, Christine (Melvin) Jones, Kevin (Angel Garcia) Lawson, Allan (Nancy) Lawson, Robert (Ashley) Lawson and Alyssa (Tony Snowden) Lawson; fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandson; siblings, Judy Moore, Catherine Clemons, Jimmy Clemons and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Family will receive guests from 4-5 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a memorial service will begin at 5 PM.

To share a memory of Bonnie or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
HIME, Glenda
2
SLOUFFMAN, Connie
3
CALLOWAY, CALHOUN
4
ALLEN, Angelica
5
CONNOLLY, Roger
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top