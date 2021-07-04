CLEMENTS, Shelley Lynn



Age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Walk through visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

