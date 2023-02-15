X
Dark Mode Toggle

CLEARY, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLEARY, John

John G. Cleary, 91, passed away peacefully on February 14th, 2023. Two weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Cleary, mother, Minerva Unger, his wife Lois J Cleary (Beery), son, Scott Cleary, grandson Chris Cleary and brother James Cleary. He is survived by his 4 children, Mike Cleary (Deborah), Kathy Maur (Phil), Connie Light (Gordon), Jennifer Weddell (Doug), 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the family home. Please contact family for more information.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SULLIVAN, Jessie
2
BARTON, Sammie
3
BONHAM, Lois
4
COTRELL, Judith
5
DRAKE, Anna
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top